Third Datz location is opening Thursday in Riverview

East Hillsborough County, you're next. The restaurant famously known for its Cheesy Todd, Datz, plans to open a third location in Riverview.

At 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, the brand-new Datz will open its doors at 6264 Winthrop Town Centre Avenue. Like other restaurants in Florida, it must follow the state guidelines for social distancing, with dine-in capacity capped at 25% only. Carryout is available.

"As you all can imagine, this isn’t exactly the Grand Opening we were planning for but we are SUPER excited nonetheless!" according to a Facebook post.

Datz opened its first location in Tampa back in 2009. It wasn't until last year, a decade later, when they opened a second location in downtown St. Petersburg.