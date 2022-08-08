This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise.

Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.

So just how expensive is it to live in the Sunshine State?

Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.

Here are the salaries needed to comfortably afford a home in Florida's largest metros:

Miami

Median home price: $530,000

Salary needed: $103,744

Orlando

Median home price: $399,900

Salary needed: $79,573

Tampa

Median home price: $379,900

Salary needed: $75,416

Jacksonville

Median home price: $365,900

Salary needed: $73,465

According to the data, the median home price in the U.S. is around $370,000. That means the average person would need to earn around $76,000 to consider comfortably purchasing a home in the U.S.

That doesn't apply to some states like California, where cities like San Jose, San Francisco, and Los Angeles rank among the most expensive cities in the entire country.

The highest median home prices in the U.S. can be found in San Jose, where you'd need to earn around $337,000. The data revealed the monthly mortgage payment in San Jose for the median home is $7,718.

"If you’re looking for luxury, not even seven figures will get you much in the big cities," the authors of the study wrote. "In Miami, a million dollars will only buy you 833 square feet of prime real estate."

To see how other major cities like New York, Boston and Seattle ranked, click here to read the report.

But if you think that renting in Florida may be a cheaper option versus buying a house, think again.

The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that Floridians who rent don't fare much better.

RELATED: This is how many hours per week you need to work to afford rent in Florida

According to the report, the average Florida worker needs to earn an hourly wage of $326.38 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment. At the state's minimum wage of $10 per hour, that means they need to work at least 2.6 full-time jobs.

For more on that report, click here.