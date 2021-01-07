This weekend's Howard Frankland Bridge closure delayed indefinitely

article

This weekend’s planned closure of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be postponed, state transportation officials announced today.

Originally, engineers planned to close both directions of the I-275 span Saturday night and into Sunday so crews could remove the 4th Street North bridge over the interstate on the St. Pete side. The work is part of the Gateway Expressway project to build a new I-275 span.

Thursday, officials said "an unforeseen delay in the arrival of needed bridge equipment" had forced them to delay the work indefinitely.

A new date has not yet been determined.

The $865.3-million project is expected to continue through 2025.