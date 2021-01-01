Howard Frankland Bridge to close January 9 for construction

article

The Howard Frankland Bridge will close all lanes beginning 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 until noon on Sunday, Jan. 10.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, this closure is necessary for crews to remove the 4th Street North Bridge over I-275 as part of the Gateway Expressway project.

FDOT advises motorists to add approximately 30 minutes of travel time as traffic congestion and delays may occur while traveling on these roadways during this closure.

Other roadways (Roosevelt Boulevard, Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway, and Memorial Highway) will remain accessible and may provide an alternate route if needed.

FDOT says electronic message boards and temporary signage will assist I-275 northbound and southbound motorists traveling around this closure via the posted detour route using Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard, and Dale Mabry Highway.

If the closure cannot take place on Jan. 9, the FDOT says it scheduled Jan. 16 as an alternate date.

