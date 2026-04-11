Thousands race at Tampa International Airport 5K on the Runway

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The Brief 2,000 runners took part in the unique 5K on the Runway, racing on the airport's runway alongside taxiing planes. The annual event, now in its 12th year, has raised more than $2 million for United Way Suncoast. Proceeds support education and financial stability programs, strengthening families and communities across the region.



It's a 5K unlike any other. The racers ran along the airport runway.

Tampa International Airport 5k on the Runway

"Where else can you go out onto a runway at a major international airport and you're literally running alongside commercial airliners as they're taxiing," said Beau Zimmer, communications director for Tampa International Airport.

TPA 5K on the Runway brought two thousand people together, running at Tampa International Airport.

What they're saying:

"They're going to be actually going down runway 10 to 8, which is our main east-west runway that we have, our only east- west runway, and they're actually running down towards one runway, one right, which one of our main north-south runways, that's where you see all the commercial jets taking off and landing, and so they'll be running up along some of those aircraft," Zimmer said.

"It's just a very unique experience for anyone who wants to run a 5K anywhere in the state of Florida," he added.

A unique takeoff for runners of all ages, and it’s become a community staple for 12 years running.

"We are the region's airport, and we look for ways to be a part of the community, to give back to the community," Zimmer said.

"We are the proud beneficiaries of the 5k on the runway. We have been for all 12 races and we're just thrilled to again be the recipients of all of this love. That's what I like to think about when I think about this race," said Ernest Hooper, Chief Communications Officer for United Way Suncoast.

The backstory:

Since the race got started, the runners have helped raise more than two million dollars for United Way Suncoast, proving people help our community in more ways than one.

"It goes to all of our programs. We elevate early learning and third grade literacy. We energize middle school and high school students, and we empower families through our financial security initiatives. So it's really an interconnected path that we use to strengthen the community," Hooper said.

"It's very special," added Susan Ivins, senior director of United Way Suncoast.

"I've been with United Way 25 years, and this event is my favorite event we do. 12 years in the making. It's raised so much money. And it's neat because community can come together with United Way and support each other and have fun. It's a win-win for everyone," Ivins said.

Why you should care:

No matter where runners place, the community impact on this runway goes far beyond the skies.

"It’s just a great feeling to be a part of such a great event. And the runners out here, when they pay that registration fee or they buy a raffle ticket to win an airline ticket, they're supporting this great cause," Zimmer concluded.