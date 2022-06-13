Three children, three adults injured after truck slams into Clearwater daycare

article

Three children and three adults were taken to the hospital after truck slammed into a Clearwater daycare on Lakeview Road, city officials said.

Clear Water police and firefighters said they responded to the Building Blocks at Clearwater daycare center at around 5:23 p.m. on Monday. Officials said the kids taken to the hospital were 2, 3 and 5 years old. The adults taken to the hospital included the mother of the children, the truck driver and a teacher for the daycare.

Everyone who was taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Clearwater officials.

First responders said the truck was pulling into the parking lot of the daycare to pick up a family member around dismissal time. That's when the driver saw a small child near the truck, and went to hit her brakes when she actually hit her accelerator.

Officials said the truck lurched forward and hit the building, hitting a woman and her three children as well as a teacher. The driver was cited for careless driving.