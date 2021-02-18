Tampa bars accused of violating COVID-19 safety measures

article

Tampa bars and nightclubs threatened with losing their alcohol permits over mask order violations will be able to speak in front of Tampa City Council Thursday.

MacDinton’s Irish pub, Tangra Nightclub, and Ybor Cigars Plus are all faced with the possibility of having their alcohol permits suspended or revoked.

The city has cited each of them, more than once, accusing the establishments of violating an executive order that requires bars and restaurants to enforce mask-wearing while not eating or drinking.

The city says the bars failed to make a reasonable effort to enforce the mask order during a global pandemic while the bars argue it's unreasonable to expect them to police every single customer.

The public hearing will happen at 1:30 p.m.

The second set of bars will have their public hearings 9 a.m. Monday. Those are Purple Heart Bar Lounge & Grill, 7th + Grove Restaurant and Bar, The Ritz Ybor, and Prana Ybor’s Premier Nightspot.

