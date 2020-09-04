Three years since Jabez Spann's disappearance, Sarasota police still want answers

article

It's been three years since 14-year-old Jabez Spann disappeared from a Labor Day party with his family in Sarasota, and over a year since his remains were found along a fence line in rural area of Manatee County.

While Sarasota police have not given an official cause of death, detectives said they are still seeking information that would lead to an arrest in the case. A $50,000 reward is being offered.

Spann was 14 when he left his family's Labor Day party on Sept. 4, 2017. He was never seen again.

Court records showed he may have witnessed a murder the week before his disappearance.

In February 2019, skeletal remains were discovered in a Manatee County field. Investigators said dental records matched with those of Spann.

Advertisement

The remains were found by a person repairing a fence in the rural area.

Friday marked three years since Spann first disappeared. As detectives continue to investigate his death, his family turned their pain into action and created the Jabez Spann Foundation.

The organization is dedicated to financially and emotionally assist other families of missing children. You can learn more about the foundation by visiting: jabezspannfoundation.com.

Anyone with information about Spann's case can send information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.