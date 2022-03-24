Tickets to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort now on sale

article

Tickets to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida are now on sale.

Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday announced that this year's event will run for a record-breaking 43 nights from September 2 through October 31.

Guests can purchase select offers starting at $73.99 for a single-night ticket or reserve a Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour for $249.99

"Halloween Horror Nights is the pinnacle of immersive Halloween entertainment and has transformed fall travel into a ‘must do’ for people around the globe," Universal Orlando boasts.

Halloween Horror Nights 2022 will feature 10 new, "movie-quality" haunted houses inspired by everything from cinematic greats to "unfathomable original abominations," Universals said. There will also be five scare zones "filled with hordes of gruesome creatures lunging from the shadows," and two live shows.

There will be seasonal food offerings as well as "highly themed retail locations that are attractions in and of themselves."

Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel. This package also includes the popular "Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day Ticket" offer that gives guests five days of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks.

Universal Orlando said additional details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will be revealed soon. For more information visit www.universalorlando.com/halloween.

