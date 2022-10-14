Mattel releases Tina Turner Barbie doll to celebrate singer’s hit song ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

article

A music icon is being honored by Mattel with her own doll. Tina Turner’s new limited-edition doll was released to celebrate the Grammy winner’s popular 1984 song "What’s Love Got to Do with It."

Turner’s new Barbie doll has blonde hair complimented by a black mini dress and denim jacket, which is inspired by the iconic outfit she wore in the music video for the chart-topping single, Mattel shared in a statement provided to FOX Television Stations.

"From a young girl singing in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee to becoming the legendary icon hailed as the undisputed "Queen of Rock ‘n Roll," Barbie celebrates the unprecedented music career and journey of Tina Turner," Mattel stated. "Throughout her acclaimed career, Tina Turner has amassed accolades and a lifetime of achievements befitting of a music legend."

The acclaimed entertainer’s new doll is the latest edition to the Barbie Signature Music Series which also features entertainers Gloria Estefan, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, and Elton John. Estefan’s doll was launched by Mattel last month to celebrate her contributions to music and Hispanic Heritage Month, the company wrote on their Twitter page.

Turner’s new doll is available online for $55 at MattelCreations.com, Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

