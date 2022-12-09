Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie Turner, dead at 62, singer confirms: ‘You left the world far too early'

article

Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner has died. He was 62 years old.

Ronnie's death was confirmed by his mother on her Instagram account.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the musician wrote. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, also confirmed the news on Instagram. The French singer shared photos of her family in a carousel post with her statement.

Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972. Clockwise from bottom left: Michael Turner (Son of Ike & Lorraine Taylor), Ike Turner, Jr. (Son of Ike & Lorraine Taylor), Ike Turner, Craig Hill (Son of T Expand

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of her post. "This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that there was an ambulance death investigation at Ronnie's home.

Police responded to a 911 call Thursday about a person not breathing at Ronnie's residence, TMZ first reported. While the caller was on the phone, Ronnie reportedly stopped breathing altogether.

Paramedics performed CPR on arrival, but Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

