Tiny chihuahua reverses SUV out of a gas station and across busy highway

A five-pound chihuahua managed to reverse its owner’s SUV onto a four-lane highway in Slidell, Louisiana, on November 22, with police saying it was “a miracle” no one was seriously hurt and no other vehicles damaged.

This remarkable footage of the incident was released by the Slidell Police Department. It shows a woman about to pump gas when the SUV reverses away, and continues across the four-lane Gause Boulevard. The woman runs after the vehicle but is unable to stop it, and falls over.

The SUV came to rest in the forecourt of a gas station across the street. The woman was lightly injured, police said.

According to the police, the chihuahua was able to put the SUV in gear because of a mechanical issue that allowed the transmission to change gears without the brake being pressed.