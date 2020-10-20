Tiny echidna puggle gets helping hand from zoo after falling from tree

A tiny echidna puggle is being hand-raised at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo after it was seen fall out of a tree by members of the public and brought to the Taronga Wildlife Hospital.

According to the zoo, the critter was seen drop four meters to the ground out of the tree and was found to have scratches and lacerations to its back. “It’s suspected that it was taken from its burrow by a bird of prey before being dropped after proving an unsuccessful meal,” the zoo said.

The zoo said the echidna has almost completely healed and is putting on weight.

“While the puggle is improving every day, it is still very young and in the wild would still be dependent on mum, so will require ongoing care for the next few months," senior keeper Sarah Male said.