Tiny turtle hatchlings make their way to sea on Florida beach

Published 
Wild Nature
Storyful

Little turtle hatchlings head out to sea

It's nearing the end of sea turtle season in Florida and some hatchlings are continuing to make their way out to sea. Video credit: Susan Calhoun/Emerald Coast Turtle Watch via Storyful

DESTIN, Fla. - Tiny green sea turtle hatchlings made their way to the water on a beach in Destin, Florida, on October 28, and their adorable journey was shared to Facebook.

Emerald Coast Turtle Watch posted a video of the critters crawling towards the sea.

“This was our second green nest and we were worried because it was laid so late in the season. But it has been unusually warm and they hatched perfectly,” the group told Storyful.

Sea turtle nesting season roughly begins on May 1 and ends around October 31.