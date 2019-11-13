Titusville children at center of Amber Alert found safe, police say

article

A Titusville mother and her two children, ages 3 and 5, were found safe after they were abducted late Tuesday night, police said, The kidnapping prompted a Florida Amber Alert that has since been canceled.

Police said the armed kidnapping occurred around 11:30 p.m. According to preliminary evidence, the abductor, 35-year-old Lloyd A. Burson, abducted 30-year-old Melanie Martin, 5-year-old Angel Sunday Burson and 3-year-old Lloyd E. Burson at gunpoint in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue. The abductor is also the children's father, police said.

Police did not specify any custody agreement over the children. They were possibly heading north on Interstate 95 toward Volusia County.

Before 6 a.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the children were found safe and the Amber Alert has been "resolved." Titusville police said Melanie Martin was also found safe. No other information was provided, including whether Lloyd A. Burson was located.