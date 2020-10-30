To trick-or-treat or not: Families celebrate Halloween during coronavirus pandemic

article

2020 has left us questioning almost everything we do and Halloween is no different. Many families are changing their plans, staying home and having family get-togethers instead of the traditional trick-or-treating. Others are choosing to take the chance and go trick-or-treating just to try to keep things normal.

“We were originally just going to stay home with family, but we did end up deciding we were going to go trick-or-treating this year. It’s only going to be for a little while, just close to the family’s house. We are going to go there afterward, have food, and just enjoy being in our costumes,” Tia Johns said.

Meanwhile, Laurel Rae is going to try to keep things as close to usual as possible, even if the experience will seem a little weird.

“We are going trick-or-treating. We are only going out with our cousins who are in our COVID pod and we are going to be mindful of distance and attempt to sanitize candy before eating it. I think I’m going to give it a little spritz with our alcohol sanitizer and pat it before he opens it,” Rae shared.

When it comes to Halloween masks, the CDC recommends not replacing your cloth mask with the costume mask and strongly advises against wearing both at the same time. Wearing both could make it more difficult to breathe.

Advertisement

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter