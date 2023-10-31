Toddler drowns in ‘tragic accident’ after falling into Hernando County decorative pond, deputies say

A 13-month-old boy has died after falling into a decorative pond in Hernando County on Monday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was found unconscious and not breathing after slipping into the water around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies say family members were performing CPR when they arrived. Deputies took over CPR until first responders with Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived at the home on Powell Road in Brooksville.

According to HCSO, paramedics, while continuing to provide advanced life-support, took the child to a nearby landing zone, where he was air-lifted to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Detectives say the toddler died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the drowning.

There are no signs of foul play, according to HCSO. The agency stated it appeared to be a tragic accident.

