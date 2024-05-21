Florida deputy shatters window to save toddler locked inside hot car

article

A toddler was rescued from a parked, locked car outside Walmart in Palm Coast on Monday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A woman called 911 just after 5 p.m. to report that her 1-year-old daughter had been locked inside her car.

Two deputies arrived to the Walmart parking lot and spoke with the woman and a man who said when he'd placed the girl in the car, he went around to the other side to discover the car was locked and the keys were inside, according to the sheriff's office.

The toddler had been inside the car for about 10 minutes, according to deputies.

"Due to the heat, deputies observed the child to be sweating and appearing to be in distress," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A 1-year-old child was rescued from a parked locked car in Palm Coast on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, the temperature at 5:05 p.m. in Palm Coast on Monday was 79°, with temperatures in the car reaching nearly 100° after 10 minutes. If the child had been in the car for 10 minutes longer, the temperature would have reached nearly 110°.

In bodycam video from the sheriff's office, the deputy is heard speaking to the woman, informing her that he'd need to smash the car window open to get to the child.

"How long has she been in there?" the deputy asked.

"About 10 minutes," the woman replied.

"I'm gonna smash the window then," the deputy said.

"No, don't," the woman said.

"I have to. ‘Cause she’s been stuck in there. I don't know how far (the fire department is) out. She's been there for 10 minutes," the deputy replied.

A deputy smashed a back window of the Nissan Altima and unlocked the vehicle from the inside. The crying toddler was then reunited with her mother, the video showed.

The fire department said the child was OK despite the heat exposure.

"Thanks to the quick response of our deputies, this child was safely rescued, and a tragic incident was avoided," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "Although this was an accident, I would like to take this time to remind parents of the dangers of leaving a child in a parked car at any time, especially if it is not running. Heatstroke can happen very quickly, even if it does not seem that hot outside. Remember, if it has a heartbeat, do not leave them in your car."