Toddler survives fall from 4th floor apartment in South Florida

article

A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WSVN.

RELATED: 2020 hurricane season, the most active on record, comes to an end

"The impact of hitting the palm tree actually guided her toward the shrubs that was on the grassy area, which provided for a more softer fall than actually striking the pavement," Carroll said.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when crews arrived at the scene in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

Advertisement

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were immediately available.

