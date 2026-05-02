Tony Dungy hosts All Pro Dad Experience in Tampa, emphasizing the impact of fatherhood

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The Brief For nearly 30 years, Tony Dungy has led this event focused on strengthening father-child relationships through hands-on activities. Families participated in on-field stations designed to help dads become more engaged and intentional at home. Organizers say the mission is simple: empower fathers to lead their families and strengthen the community overall.



They say anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.

What they're saying:

"Kids want you to be around and be there," said Tony Dungy, former head football coach in the NFL.

The All Pro Dad Experience, where dads and their kids get to build relationship skills and the importance of having and being in a fatherly role.

"Families are important to me, number one, and community and what we can do to help our families and help the Tampa Bay area is great, but bringing men out, getting them to be able to spend some time with their kids is just so gratifying," Dungy said.

"We’re just on a mission to help dads love and lead their families well," said Patrick Stevens, Corporate and Government Relations Senior Manager for Family First.

"So they're going to come in, they're going to hear a message from Coach Dungy encouraging them and their most important role and that's that father's being a dad, and then they're going to rotate on the field with their kids through different stations designed to give them tips on how to be more engaged with their kids," Stevens said.

Founding this nearly 30 years ago, legendary coach Tony Dungy knows the importance fathers carry with their families and the community.

"I think fatherhood, family, is the key to our nation, really, and we've got a lot of things going on that need to be corrected, and I think it starts with the family. If we can get dads just really engaged and fired up and with their kids and helping their kids grow, that is going to go a long way."

"So, whatever we can do to facilitate that. What these big events do is just let men know, we've got things for you, we got things that can help you, and it's an important investment in life, and it's so gratifying to do these," Coach Dungy added.

Far Beyond the End Zone

"We just hope to spread the word and take it further, but I think back to the very first one we did in 1998 at Peppin' Root Stadium, and it just has been so special to spread that word and let men know how important this job of fatherhood is," Coach Dungy concluded.

You can find more information on the All Pro Dad Experience here.