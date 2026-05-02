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Tornado watch issued for several Florida counties Saturday

By
Published  May 2, 2026 12:08pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service, affecting several Florida counties.

According to NWS, the tornado watch runs from Saturday 11:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. 

Areas in the tornado watch include:

  • Hillsborough
  • Polk
  • Sumter
  • Pinellas
  • Pasco
  • Hernando
  • Citrus
  • Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River

This alert came from the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay/Ruskin, Florida. The watch was issued at 11:30 a.m.

What's next:

FOX 13 will provide updates as they become available on the status of the tornado watch.

The Source: This article was written using information from the National Weather Service.

FloridaWeather