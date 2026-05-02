Tornado watch issued for several Florida counties Saturday
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TAMPA, Fla. - A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service, affecting several Florida counties.
According to NWS, the tornado watch runs from Saturday 11:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Areas in the tornado watch include:
- Hillsborough
- Polk
- Sumter
- Pinellas
- Pasco
- Hernando
- Citrus
- Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River
This alert came from the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay/Ruskin, Florida. The watch was issued at 11:30 a.m.
What's next:
FOX 13 will provide updates as they become available on the status of the tornado watch.
The Source: This article was written using information from the National Weather Service.