Tornado watch issued for several Florida counties Saturday

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A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service, affecting several Florida counties.

According to NWS, the tornado watch runs from Saturday 11:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Areas in the tornado watch include:

Hillsborough

Polk

Sumter

Pinellas

Pasco

Hernando

Citrus

Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River

This alert came from the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay/Ruskin, Florida. The watch was issued at 11:30 a.m.

What's next:

FOX 13 will provide updates as they become available on the status of the tornado watch.