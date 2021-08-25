Tools for Back to School campaign nets more than $590K in donations

FOX 13 viewers who donated to the Tools For Back-to-School campaign at Publix registers helped raise nearly $600,000.

Between July 22 and August 2, Publix customers and associates in the Tampa Bay area donated more than $590,0000 towards the campaign.

That's a 136% increase over donations collected in 2020.

Those funds will be used to help students in need and teachers purchase school supplies.

