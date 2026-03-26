Top End Sports brings sports-based wheelchairs to life

The Brief A Pinellas Park company is building specialized sports wheelchairs used around the world. Top End creates custom equipment for athletes with disabilities. Their products are used in sports like basketball, racing, and hand cycling.



Inside a Pinellas Park warehouse, precision engineering meets purpose. Top End builds equipment that helps athletes around the world compete at the highest level.

What we know:

Top End designs and manufactures specialized sports wheelchairs, including racing chairs, basketball chairs, and handcycles.

Each piece of equipment is tailored to the athlete, built for performance, speed, and durability. Whether it’s for recreational use or elite-level competition, owners say they can provide.

Dig deeper:

For many athletes, this isn’t just equipment, it’s access.

From Paralympic competitors to everyday athletes, these chairs are designed to unlock independence and competition in sports like wheelchair basketball, tennis, and racing. Some of the engineers and team members even have personal experience using the equipment themselves.

Owners say it's their personal connection that drives the innovation, to exceed standards when it comes to sports chairs.

The demand for adaptive sports equipment continues to grow, and companies like Top End are playing a key role in making sports more accessible worldwide.

What you can do:

Top End Sports is located at 4501 63rd Circle North in Pinellas Park. It's open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. Top End is closed on the weekends.