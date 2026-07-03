Tophat's Sutlery: Sumterville workshop recreates 19th century military history

The Brief Tophat's Sutlery in Sumterville crafts authentic reproduction 19th-century military gear for historical re-enactors. Owner Todd Olson meticulously recreates Civil War and Seminole War uniforms, leather goods, brass buckles and wooden canteens. The specialized business helps preserve American living history as the number of traditional military sutlers continues to shrink.



A specialized workshop in Sumterville is keeping 19th-century military history alive by handcrafting precise historical reproductions for re-enactors and museums.

Todd Olson, who is known in the re-enacting world as "Tophat," leads the unique operation to recreate the material culture of early American conflicts. He has spent decades studying and recreating the material culture of the Civil War, the Seminole War and 1830s military life.

Sumterville military reproductions

What we know:

Tophat's Sutlery, a modern version of a 19th century military sutler, manufactures period-accurate uniforms, leather belts, brass plates, wooden canteens and rifle crates. Olson builds these items using wood, leather and brass modeled directly after original 1800s military pieces.

The business also produces brass Confederate and Union belt buckles and plates. Some are cast from original pieces, helping give reenactors equipment that closely matches what would have been carried during the period.

Olson’s wooden items have been displayed in museum settings, showing how reproduction craftsmanship can help people better understand historic objects, military life and the everyday details of the past.

What are sutlers?

The backstory:

The word "sutler" may not be familiar to many people today, but sutlers played an important role in 19th-century military life. They were traveling merchants who followed military troops to sell food, tobacco and writing supplies.

Today, modern sutlers serve a different mission. Instead of selling to soldiers, they provide the equipment that allows re-enactors and living-history groups to recreate the past with accuracy.

Todd Olson's impact

Why you should care:

The shrinking availability of period-correct equipment makes it increasingly difficult for historical groups to host accurate educational events. Olson's handcrafted items preserve curiosity and help the public connect with American history in a tangible way.

Florida sutler website

What's next:

The business continues to supply living-history communities from its home base in Sumterville. Interested collectors and reenactors can find more details or view available supplies on the official website.