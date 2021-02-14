Tornado damages Pinellas County apartment complex

A round of strong thunderstorms early Sunday morning produced a waterspout over Boca Ciega Bay, which was classified as an EF-0 tornado when it came onshore, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says the tornado had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and a maximum estimated width of approximately 30 yards.

According to NWS, the tornado caused a narrow swath of damage along Boca Ciega Point Blvd. N. It then tracked NNE and caused roof damage to the Ridgeview apartment complex in Seminole, according to NWS.

The NWS says the peak intensity of the storm was determined by the roof damage.

The tornado quickly dissipated.

FOX 13 meteorologist Tyler Eliasen says another round of storms is expected to roll through the Tampa Bay area Sunday afternoon. He adds that some of these storms could be strong, especially north of Tampa Bay.

