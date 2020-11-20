Toronto Raptors to begin 2020-2021 season in Tampa

article

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that the team will begin its 2020-2021 season in Tampa.

Masai Ujiri, president of basketball operations for the Raptors said in a statement, “The Raptors worked diligently with public health officials at the local, provincial and federal level to secure a plan that would permit us to play our 2020-21 season on home soil and on our home court at Scotiabank Arena. These conversations were productive, and we found strong support for the protocols we put forward. Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida.”

He went on to thank government and public health officials for their dedication to the process and for looking out for the health of Canadians. Ujiri said they all will continue working together to plan a safe return to Toronto.

He added, “As an organization, we remain committed to doing all we can to promote and demonstrate public health measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.”

Ujiri ended the statement by saying absence makes the heart grow fonder and asked Canadians to cheer for the team from afar until everyone can be together again.

