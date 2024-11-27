Tourists should expect Pinellas County beaches to feel different this Thanksgiving after hurricanes

People flocking to Florida for its warmth during Thanksgiving may not find Tampa Bay’s beach communities looking as they usually do.

Businesses and locals alike in Pinellas County want visitors to know they are back open and ready to serve.

Clearwater beach after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A holiday switch was in store for Randi Carter, who is from Indianapolis.

"Never been away from our family as far as Thanksgiving like this to be down here where it’s warm, but we just decided to do something different," said Carter.

Visiting from Indianapolis, she and her family needed warm weather for a week, and they’re seeing the evidence left behind by Helene and Milton .

"We just drove into St. Petersburg today. We’ve been in Orlando for the last three days, and as soon as we came on Gulf Boulevard, we noticed there were still some things to be picked up by the curb," said Carter.

St. Pete Beach is back open, and some restaurants like Mad Fish want people to know they’re open.

Mad Fish St. Pete will be open on Thanksgiving, and 140 reservations have already been made.

Owner Mark Tomlinson said he finds ways to let the community know his business welcomes customers.

"We use our Instagram page. We’ve got some amazing Facebook pages for locals, so we do advertise on there as well," said Tomlinson. "There’s a big community, especially now. They like to know what’s open, what’s closed."

He said his restaurant was spared, but Pinellas County’s beach communities know all too well that many weren’t, including Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill at Clearwater Beach .

Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill at Clearwater Beach which is open for Thanksgiving despite recent hurricanes.

"We got minimal damage from the storm. Helene was really the only one that affected us. We got about 13 inches of water inside the building," said Chris Tiemeier, the general manager of Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill.

Closed since August for renovations and then getting through back-to-back hurricanes , they’re back, and they’re busy.

"It’s good. It’s good to be back. We’re hoping we have a good holiday weekend," said Tiemeier.

Knowing what’s open is important for locals and tourists.

"Our condo, when we checked in, they gave us a list of restaurants that are open tomorrow where you can make your reservation, so I think that was really nice," said Carter.

It’s another step forward toward progress and normalcy.

"It’s great to see the neighborhood rebound, and obviously, it would be great to have people support by coming into the area," said Tomlinson.

Several of Pinellas County’s beaches are back open to visitors. St. Pete-Clearwater's website has a list of open beaches and businesses.

