Nominate a 'Hurricane Hero' who went above and beyond after recent storms

Do you know someone who went above and beyond after Hurricanes Debby, Helene and/or Milton? Nominate them to be a ‘Hurricane Hero’.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is calling on community members to nominate people who stepped up after the storms.

Castor says she wants to celebrate local heroes who exemplify the spirit of compassion and resilience during challenging times.

"Hurricanes Helene and Milton tested our community’s strength, but they also revealed the incredible kindness and generosity of many," said Castor. "We want to shine a light on those who stepped up to lend a hand to neighbors in need—whether it was water rescues, providing shelter, organizing donations, or simply being there for someone in a time of crisis. Please help us honor these outstanding individuals by sharing their stories."

Click here to nominate a 'Hurricane Hero'.

The nomination deadline is Dec. 12.

