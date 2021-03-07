Town comes together to save dog from frozen pond

It was a team effort after police, first responders and neighbors joined together to help pull a dog to safety who got stuck in a frozen pond.

Footage from Tiffany McCallister showed the rescue from Raccoon Springs Park in Marshall, Arkansas on Feb. 22.

The video showed authorities rowing through the thick ice to get to the dog before an officer pulled the canine out of the water and into the boat.

According to KTHV, a man who lived nearby named Chris Redding brought his canoe to the lake to help the Marshall Police Department with the rescue.

Authorities told the news outlet the dog was stuck in the lake for almost 45 minutes before it was saved.

The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it has a record of 16 cats and dogs that have died in the cold weather so far in 2021, and 370 others that have been rescued.

The organization urges pet owners to keep animals inside during the cold and don’t let them outside without supervision.

