TPA ranked among top airports in country by J.D. Power study

Tampa International Airport has earned another accolade.

TPA was ranked as the No. 2 large airport in the country in the 2024 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.

The study measured passengers’ satisfaction in seven ‘core dimensions’ of customer experience, including:

Ease of travel through airport

Level of trust with airport

Terminal facilities

Airport staff

Departure/to airport experience

Food, beverage, and retail

Arrival/from airport experience

TPA scored two points less than Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, which took the top spot for a large airport, meaning it has between 10 and 32.9 million passengers a year.

TPA was named No. 1 in both the 2022 and 2023 study rankings.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport was named No. 1 among mega airports, which have 33 million passengers or more per year.

Indianapolis International Airport was the top medium airport with 4.5 – 9.9 million passengers a year. Jacksonville International Airport was ranked second in the medium category, and Southwest Florida International Airport came in third.

