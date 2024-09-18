TPA ranked among top airports in country by J.D. Power study
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport has earned another accolade.
TPA was ranked as the No. 2 large airport in the country in the 2024 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.
The study measured passengers’ satisfaction in seven ‘core dimensions’ of customer experience, including:
- Ease of travel through airport
- Level of trust with airport
- Terminal facilities
- Airport staff
- Departure/to airport experience
- Food, beverage, and retail
- Arrival/from airport experience
TPA scored two points less than Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, which took the top spot for a large airport, meaning it has between 10 and 32.9 million passengers a year.
READ: Tampa International Airport releases new renderings of Airside D terminal
TPA was named No. 1 in both the 2022 and 2023 study rankings.
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport was named No. 1 among mega airports, which have 33 million passengers or more per year.
Indianapolis International Airport was the top medium airport with 4.5 – 9.9 million passengers a year. Jacksonville International Airport was ranked second in the medium category, and Southwest Florida International Airport came in third.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter