TPA ranked among top airports in country by J.D. Power study

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 18, 2024 2:52pm EDT
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport has earned another accolade. 

TPA was ranked as the No. 2 large airport in the country in the 2024 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study. 

The study measured passengers’ satisfaction in seven ‘core dimensions’ of customer experience, including: 

  • Ease of travel through airport
  • Level of trust with airport
  • Terminal facilities
  • Airport staff
  • Departure/to airport experience
  • Food, beverage, and retail
  • Arrival/from airport experience

TPA scored two points less than Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, which took the top spot for a large airport, meaning it has between 10 and 32.9 million passengers a year. 

TPA was named No. 1 in both the 2022 and 2023 study rankings.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport was named No. 1 among mega airports, which have 33 million passengers or more per year. 

Indianapolis International Airport was the top medium airport with 4.5 – 9.9 million passengers a year. Jacksonville International Airport was ranked second in the medium category, and Southwest Florida International Airport came in third. 

