TPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting

The Tampa Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one dead and injured two others.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting on the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police say two other men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, also went to an area hospital with gunshot wounds that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives say they do not have a motive for the shooting.



