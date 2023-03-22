TPD: 1 dead, teen critically injured crossing Tampa street

A 60-year-old man is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after they were hit by a pickup truck Tuesday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the pair were walking together across Fowler Avenue from N. 19th Street when they were struck by the truck, which was traveling west on Fowler Avenue from Highway 301.

Police say the victims were not in a crosswalk or at a traffic signal.

Investigators add that the driver stopped immediately after the crash and called 911.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where the 60-year-old was pronounced dead.

The teen is in critical condition.

