TPD: 20-year-old charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal crash with dump truck under I-4 overpass

A 20-year-old woman was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving while license suspended after a crash in Tampa early Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to officials, Chelsea Hernandez failed to stop at a red light at the off-ramp intersection of I-4 W and E Columbus Drive around 2:30 a.m., and a dump truck hit the Scion Hernandez was driving.

When officers arrived to the intersection, they say they found a 25-year-old man dead in the front passenger seat of a 2006 Scion sedan.

A dump truck and sedan collided early Wednesday morning, according to officers.

Authorities say they attempted lifesaving measures on the man and took him to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the driver and back seat passengers of the Scion had non-life-threatening and were also taken to a nearby hospital. According to police, the driver of the dump truck was unharmed.