TPD: Teens fleeing from police in stolen car kill 1 in vehicle crash

A woman was killed Saturday night when four kids in a stolen car crashed into a vehicle she was riding in as they fled from police, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers say they tried to pull over a stolen car at 26th Street and Chelsea Ave, but the driver fled.

Police chased the vehicle, which was occupied by four juveniles, ages 12, 14, and 15, as it sped toward Plant City.

When the driver of the stolen car turned south on Turkey Creek Road, they crashed into the back of a Honda sedan, which then crashed into a telephone pole.

Three people inside the Honda were taken to an area hospital, where a 44-year-old woman died. A 24-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in the crash and a 30-year-old man was listed as stable.

Police say two of the four juveniles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.