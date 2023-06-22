TPD: Man hit, killed trying to cross Dale Mabry Highway

article

A 65-year-old man lost his life Thursday morning after police say he was hit by an SUV as he tried to cross Dale Mabry Highway.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a 2015 Kia SUV was traveling northbound on N. Dale Mabry Highway shortly after 6:30 a.m. when the driver struck the man at the intersection of W. Cypress Street.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway were closed as authorities investigated, but have since reopened.

Police say they don’t believe charges will be filed against the driver, but say the cause of the crash is being actively investigated.

