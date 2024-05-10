Tampa woman to be sentenced for beating dog with rubber mallet

A Tampa woman who pleaded guilty to beating a dog with a rubber mallet will learn her fate Friday morning.

Prosecutors said Elizabeth Jaimes moved into a home in Tampa with her boyfriend, his mom and his mom’s husky, Maya, in August 2022.

Maya was otherwise healthy, but not too long after Jaimes moved in, her owner started noticing cuts on her head and took Maya to the vet, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

About a month later, Maya was back at the vet with a twisted toenail. A month after that, the husky had to get six staples in her head, and a few days later, Maya’s owner took her to the vet again because she struggled to walk.

According to Chronister, that’s when the vet advised setting up a camera because the vet suspected some type of abuse was occurring. What the camera captured is disturbing.

Prosecutors said Jaimes hit Maya 38 times with a rubber mallet while holding the dog on a leash, then kicked or hit her another 26 times. Chronister said Maya also had fractured ribs and spinal injuries. The camera also captured Jaimes cleaning up the blood.

Maya is okay but goes to the vet for ongoing treatment for her extensive injuries.

Jaimes pleaded guilty in March and is charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon and six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Chronister said when investigators asked Jaimes why she did it, she told them the dog growled at her.

Jaimes faces close to six years in prison, but a judge could sentence her to more time. The judge will decide at 9 a.m. on Friday.