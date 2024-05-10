Hillsborough deputies arrest 3, recover $100K of appliances stolen from new construction homes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County deputies say they have recovered more than $100K in appliances stolen from new construction homes across the Bay Area.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Alberto Gomez Sardinas, 32, Jose Hernandez O'Relly, 36, and Yansiel Consuegra, 24, were selling the stolen goods out of a Brandon home and a Tampa storage facility.

Investigators say Sardinas was also posting the items for sale online.

Detectives say the stolen appliances came from new construction homes in Hillsborough, Marion, Hernando, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties.

Hernandez O’Relly’s 2022 Dodge 2500 Big Horn vehicle is also believed to be stolen and was re-vinned, according to HCSO.

"I am incredibly proud of our detectives for meticulously following every lead in this case, leading to the arrest and recovery of more than $100,000 worth of stolen property," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will not tolerate individuals who commit crimes for personal gain through illegal activities. Rest assured, they will be held accountable for their actions."

Sardinas has been charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and dealing in stolen property by use of the internet.

Hernandez O’Relly is facing charges of dealing in stolen property and third-degree grand theft.

Consuegra was charged with dealing in stolen property.

The investigation into who provided the stolen appliances to these suspects is ongoing.

