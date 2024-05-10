Former Gaither High School art teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a former Gaither High School art teacher after they say he had an inappropriate and sexual relationship with a student.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Singleton, 46, was arrested on Thursday for sexual acts against a juvenile that took place at the school between September and December 2023.

Singleton was hired by Hillsborough County Public Schools as a full-time art teacher at Gaither High School in February 2017 and was placed on administrative leave in December 2023. He resigned from his position at the school in March 2024.

Brian Singleton mugshot courtesy of HCSO.

"I am disturbed by the actions of this man, who was trusted to be responsible for the well-being of students, but instead, he decided to betray that trust, taking advantage of a student under the guise of authority," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As a parent, I understand the concerns of those learning about this situation. Rest assured that our detectives will tirelessly stand against those who exploit and harm others in our community."

Singleton has been charged with two counts of sexual battery (familial or custodial authority) and soliciting a sex act with a child (familial or custodial authority).

Anyone with information on this case, or who believes they may have been a victim of Singleton’s is asked to call 813-247-8200.

