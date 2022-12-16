TPD officer accused of driving drunk placed on administrative leave

article

A Tampa police officer who was arrested for DUI following a vehicle crash early Friday morning has been relieved of his duties.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Rickado StFleur called 911 around 4:35 a.m. after he veered off the road and overturned at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive.

Investigators say StFleur, who was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash, appeared to be intoxicated when officers arrived at the scene and was arrested.

StFleur, who has been an officer with TPD since May 2018 was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident.

"While we are thankful that no one was hurt in this accident that does not excuse the actions of this officer in getting behind the wheel intoxicated. He put others at risk because of his carelessness and must now face the consequences of his decision," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "We constantly remind other drivers of the importance of using a ridesharing service or finding a designated driver, and the same rules apply to those in law enforcement. We will continue working, through the nearly 1,000 dedicated officers at our department, to educate our community, especially during the holiday season, not to make this same mistake."