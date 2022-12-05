Tampa police chief resigns after footage shows her flashing badge in golf cart traffic stop

After ten months as the top cop in Tampa, Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned after body camera footage surfaced showing her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County deputy during a traffic stop. With her husband behind the wheel of the golf cart, she asked the deputy to "let us go."

Monday, O'Connor submitted her resignation letter following the controversy. She was placed on administrative leave Friday and Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw began serving as acting police chief.

"I never want my personal mistake to stand in the way of the progress I have made in mending relationships between the police department and the community, so for that reason, I am resigning," her letter said in part.

Read Mary O'Connor's resignation letter here

Mayor Jane Castor said she accepted the resignation.

"It is unacceptable for any public employee, and especially the city's top law enforcement leader, to ask for special treatment because of their position. Public trust in Tampa's police department is paramount to our success as a city and community," Castor said in a statement. "This is especially disappointing because I gave Mary O’Connor a second chance, as I believe in second chances for people. Which is one of the reasons that the disappointment today runs so deep."

"I had high hope for Chief O’Connor," she added. "She was off to such a strong start by reducing violent gun crime, proactively engaging with our community, and focusing on officer wellness. But these accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity."

The body camera video was released Thursday after Creative Loafing Tampa Bay first uncovered the traffic stop. Castor put O'Connor on administrative leave the following day for the investigation.

According to investigators, Mary O'Connor and her husband were riding in a golf cart without a license plate outside a residential area in Oldsmar on Nov. 12. They were outside a golf cart-friendly neighborhood when they were stopped, along East Lake Road and Woodlands Parkway around 7:24 p.m. The deputy's body camera was rolling during the encounter.

In the video, the deputy explains to the couple that they were pulled over for an unregistered golf cart. O'Connor is also seen showing her badge.

"Is your camera on?" she asked.

"It is," the deputy said.

"I'm the police chief in Tampa," O'Connor stated.

"Oh, how are you doing?"

"I'm doing good…I'm hoping you'll just let us go tonight."

Moments later, the deputy is heard saying, "Alright, well, take care and it was nice meeting you."

Then O'Connor handed the deputy her business card.

"If you need anything call me," she said.

On Sunday, the investigation by the department's professional standards department was completed, finding that O'Connor violated the standard code of conduct and abused her position as the chief. The final disposition report was signed by Bercaw, the acting police chief.

"Chief O'Connor used her official position and her badge for obtaining privileges, not otherwise available, in an attempt to avoid the issuance of a traffic citation," the report stated. "The actions compromised the professionalism, ethics, and objectives of the Police Chief and the City of Tampa."

Read the full report here

Mary O'Connor's career with TPD

In January, the city of Tampa announced its top three candidates for the police department's next chief following a nationwide search: O'Connor, Assistant Chief Cherise Giordani Gause of the Miami Police Department, and Ruben "Butch" Delgado, who was serving as the interim police chief. He later retired after O'Connor was sworn-in.

The former police chief, Brian Dugan, officially retired in September 2021.

In February, Mayor Castor appointed O'Connor as the next chief of police. The two worked together at TPD for more than a decade. Since her appointment, controversy built up among city councilors and the public leading up to the council's vote to approve the nomination.

O’Connor’s past was called into question following her appointment. In 1995, she was fired from the department after she was charged with punching a Hillsborough County Deputy during a DUI stop that involved her eventual husband.

During her time with the police department, O’Connor dedicated the first 22 years of her career to serving Tampa and the people who call it home. She worked her way through the Tampa Police Department and retired as the assistant chief in 2016.

"I knew from a young age that this was my calling," O'Connor said after she was introduced as the next police chief in February. "I believe in this community and in this department. Together, we can do great things."

Councilman Carlson touch on O'Connor's controversial past when FOX 13 reached out to him on Friday:

"When we interviewed her, she said what happened in the past is in the past, and it won’t happen again, and so I’m surprised that something similar happened again because she promised us that it wouldn’t… Then asked for a favor, and at the end gave her business card and said if you need something, let me know seriously which implies special privilege for certain people and I don’t think that represents the hard-working men and women of our police force.

Our police force is very honest, and hard-working. Our police force has mostly hard-working people who want to be respected, and this whole thing is not fair to them"

This story is developing. Check back for updates.