Tampa police officers rescue puppies tossed from car in the rain

Four puppies are resting comfortably at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay after Tampa police officers say they saw a driver stop their car, push the pooches into a field in the rain and drive off.

According to a social media post, the officers sprang into action and grabbed the pups before they got fully soaked.

Two of the puppies have been named after their heroes, Joseph and Benjamin.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay




