Tracking the Tropics: Invest 97L could develop before bringing heavy rain, potential flooding to Florida

A tropical system known as Invest 97L is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area, with the strongest impacts starting Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 50 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 70 percent chance in the next seven days. If it gets a name, it would be Debby.

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the system remains "very, very disorganized" as of Friday morning since it's moving over land. Once it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, though, it will have a chance to develop as it approaches Florida.

Osterberg says whether the disturbance develops or not, impacts will be felt statewide Sunday and Monday, with several inches of rain, potential flooding and tropical storm force wind gusts expected.

Most computer models show a tropical storm near Florida's west coast around Sunday evening, but the storm's exact path and intensity could quickly change depending on how well organized it becomes and how much time it spends over water, according to Osterberg.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for most Florida counties, including throughout the Bay Area.

Sandbags are being offered beginning Friday in several locations, including in St. Petersburg at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building on 9th Avenue North from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Proof of residency must be shown.

Sandbags are also available at four locations in Hillsborough County from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

The City of Tampa is offering sandbags to seniors and individuals with disabilities on Friday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., then to everyone from 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the following sites:

Himes Avenue Complex, located at 4501 South Himes Avenue

Al Barnes Park, located at 2902 North 32nd Street

Al Lopez Park, located at 4810 North Himes Avenue

Hernando County self-serve sandbag stations will also open at 10 a.m. on Friday:

Linda Pedersen Park, located at 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard in Spring Hill

Anderson Snow Park, located at 1360 Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill (residents should enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place)

Ridge Manor Community Center, located at 34240 Cortez Boulevard in Ridge Manor

