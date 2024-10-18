Residents along Lake Bonny still dealing with flooding, demanding answers

It has been nine days since Hurricane Milton hit Polk County and dumped more than a foot of rain in 24 hours.

Several neighborhoods experienced flooding, especially those along Lake Bonny in Lakeland, and frustrated residents said the water is draining painfully slow. As a NOAA Hurricane Hunter, Michael Mcalister said he saw Hurricane Milton's power from the sky.

"I fly on M42RF or 'Kermit.' One of our P3 Orion Hurricane Hunter penetrating aircraft," said Mcalister.

And now he has seen Milton's devastating impact from the ground. His house is still completely surrounded by water and so are the other homes on his street off of Little Lake Bonny, which is linked to Big Lake Bonny.

"The water didn't go down. It has gone up since then. I think it's more of a steady state right now," said Mcalister. "I hear things about pumps not running and what not. I concentrated on getting my things out of my house and into storage facilities."

"The water has gone down about an inch and a quarter," said Laymon Hackney, who lives in the Lakeland Livin' mobile home community, also along Lake Bonny.

Nine out of the 15 residents on the lot, the majority of them elderly, have decided to leave, because it's still underwater. Hackney said he reached out to the City of Lakeland and Polk County back in August, because there was flooding in his backyard, but his concerns went unanswered.

"County blames the city. City blames the county. I don't care. I just want it done. Fix it," said Hackney. "Put in a second pump. When that one's broken down for two or three days, run the other pump. That way you can keep the level going down."

Kevin Cook, a City of Lakeland spokesperson, told FOX 13 they have been pumping at 5k GMP, which is the full permitted capacity, from Lake Bonny into Lake Parker since early August. All the bodies of water in the area are just at flood stage, which is why they're slow to drain.

"I would say to people this is terrible and this sucks," said Mcalister. 'We want to blame somebody, but for now, fingers up and fingers down. Let's get to work and help each other out. Help neighbors out."

Though many, including Mcalister, are concerned if another storm or rain system comes along then homes will be lost. Concerned residents said they're planning on holding a community meeting on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Lake Bonny Boat Ramp.

They'll also be attending a City Commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and a Polk County commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. to demand answers from their local officials.

