Tractor trailer bursts into flames after slamming into median

The driver of a tractor-trailer was hospitalized after slamming into the median on the access road leading from US-301 to westbound I-4 and US-92, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Investigators say that a 54-year-old Tampa man was heading west when he lost control of the tractor trailer.

After colliding with the median, the vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

The impact of the crash into the median caused a chuck of concrete to fly into the path of a Ford sedan.

The driver, a 21-year-old Lake Mary man, was not injured, and the sedan came to a rest along the shoulder of the highway.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

