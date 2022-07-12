Fire at TradeWinds Island Resorts forces evacuation, occupants can't return 'for days,' officials say

article

A fire broke out at the TradeWinds Island Resorts along St. Pete Beach on Tuesday morning.

St. Pete firefighters responded to the popular waterfront hotel around 2:30 a.m. The fire chief said occupants in the "Breckenridge" building won't be allowed to stay for days as officials work to repair the damage.

Damage was visible on the side of the building.

Guests told FOX 13 it appears to be an air conditioning unit that caught fire. In a video shared by Michael Sorrels, flames were visible.

The scene early Tuesday morning at the Tradewinds Island Resort

There is no word yet on the number of people who were asked to leave.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.