Pinellas Park PD: 5 people seriously injured after SUV crashes into tree; 49th Street closed for investigation

A single-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of 49th Street in Pinellas Park on Wednesday morning.

The closure is taking place near 91st Avenue. Police said the roadway will likely be closed for several hours and are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Traffic is being diverted at 94th Avenue and 86th Avenue.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:23 a.m. when a white SUV crashed into a tree in the median. There were five occupants inside and all were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Check back for updates.



