Trailer carrying eight horses hit, flipped killing one and injuring the rest

A tragic crash involving a Florida Beach Horses truck and trailer left one of their horses dead and seven others injured, according to a post on social media by the horseback riding center.

Two people transporting the trailer were also injured, one of whom has ‘a long road to recovery’, according to Florida Beach Horses in Brandenton.

Courtesy: Ashley Edwards

The horses were returning from a day of rides on the beach when the trailer was T-boned Friday night on State Route 70 in Myakka City.

READ: Saturday marks the end to one of the most destructive hurricane season on record for Tampa Bay

The horseback riding center says they lost their horse named Hoss and Sparkles has fractures on both sides of her head and two major injuries to her back legs. Her medical bills have already exceeded $10,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: