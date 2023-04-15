Train carrying hazardous materials derails in rural Maine, residents warned to 'stay clear'

article

A train has reportedly derailed in the state of Maine and officials say they believe hazardous materials were on board.

"Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, hazzard materials please stay clear!" The Rockwood, Maine Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook Saturday.

The Fire & Rescue team posted a photo of the incident that shows a derailed train and a fire burning in a snow covered forest area.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the derailment.

Rockwood, Maine, is located on the western side of Moosehead Lake in the northern part of the state roughly 45 miles from the Canadian border .

The railroad tracks in that area of Maine are owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway, Fox 23 Maine reported.

Canadian Pacific Railway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

