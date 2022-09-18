Train collides with semi-truck in Lakeland, spills Pedialyte along roadway
article
LAKELAND, Fla. - Crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up Pedialyte and diesel from a Lakeland intersection after a train collided with a semi-truck.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Tampa Highway/Airport Road in Lakeland.
No injuries have been reported.
Authorities say the crash caused Pedialyte to spill on the roadway along with a small amount of diesel that was cleaned up and reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
There were no injuries reported after a train collided with a semi-truck on Sunday morning in Lakeland. Photo courtesy of Polk County Fire Rescue.