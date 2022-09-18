Train collides with semi-truck in Lakeland, spills Pedialyte along roadway

article

Crews spent Sunday morning cleaning up Pedialyte and diesel from a Lakeland intersection after a train collided with a semi-truck.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Tampa Highway/Airport Road in Lakeland.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the crash caused Pedialyte to spill on the roadway along with a small amount of diesel that was cleaned up and reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.