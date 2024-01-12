Brightline Melbourne crash: 2 dead in second collision this week at same location involving train

Watch FOX 35 live

A Brightline train collided with a truck at an intersection in Melbourne on Friday afternoon, leaving two dead, officials said.

The deadly crash happened in the area of W.H. Jackson and U.S. Highway 1, at the very same crossing where one person died when their SUV collided with a Brightline train earlier this week.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route around W.H. Jackson.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo shows scene after a Brightline train collided with a truck in Melbourne. Credit: Alex Hendricks

The incident happened in the same spot where a previous crash occurred on Wednesday. One person died in that crash, and three other people were injured.

